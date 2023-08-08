St. Thomas Rescue’s Airplane Recovery Operations Closed Down By Coast Guard

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — St. Thomas Rescue’s search, rescue and recovery resources were stood down by the U.S. Coast Guard at 6:00 p.m. Monday, rescue officials said.

Rescue officers were searching for Carl Frederick Reichard Stubbe, 33, and Oswald Fuentes Roman, 19, who were last seen on a Cessna 172 aircraft (N13384) flying between Culebra and St. Thomas on Friday.

“Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the two individuals onboard,” St. Thomas Rescue Public Information Officer Chris Watson said. “We send our thanks to our agency partners who assisted in the search, along with private sector companies including VI Marine & Towing, and Playland Marine, who were kind enough to provide assistance.”

A “significant” area both above and below the water was searched by St. Thomas Rescue crews which included the use of “side scan sonar equipment,” according to Watson.

“Frustratingly, we have been unable to locate a debris field, or potential resting site,” he said. “We encourage anyone who sees potential debris in the coming days to report this immediately to 911, or the United States Coast Guard Sector San Juan.’