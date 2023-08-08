Jilted Lover Wakes Up Ex With Her New Beau In Bed, Points Gun and Rapes Her

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man who woke up his ex-girlfriend in bed with her new lover at gunpoint faces rape, illegal gun and domestic violence-related charges on St. Thomas, authorities said.

Gerard “Redz” Auguiste, 22, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape (DV), first-degree burglary (DV), third-degree assault (DV), simple assault (DV), disturbance of the peace (DV), unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a dangerous weapon during the commission of a crime, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of Gerard “Redz” Auguiste, 22, of St. Thomas.

The case began with the 911 dispatcher received a call for service in the Anna’s Retreat area about “a suspicious male,” according to the VIPD.

Officers from the Mariel C. Newton Command met with the male victim, who stated that the ex-boyfriend of his female friend entered their residence while they were sleeping and pointed a gun at them, police said.

“The male stated that the suspect forced him to exit the residence, leaving the female victim alone with her ex-boyfriend, who was still armed,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “The female victim corroborated the encounter with her ex-boyfriend and added that she was sexually assaulted.”

The suspect fled the crime scene leaving his vehicle behind, according to Chichester.

Auguiste was located on St. Thomas and placed under arrest at 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to police.

While in official custody, Auguiste was advised of his Miranda Rights and chose to give a recorded statement to police, the VIPD said.

The firearm was recovered by police and Auguiste admitted that he does not possess a license to carry a firearm in the territory, the police spokeswoman said.

No bail was offered to Auguiste as per the Domestic Violence statutes. He was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Domestic Violence Unit.

Anyone having information about this crime can notify 911 or the Domestic Violence Unit at 340-715-5534, 340-715-5535 or the Office of the Police Chief at 340-715-5548.