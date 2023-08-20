Traffic stop yields drugs, gun and ammunition on St. Croix

CHRISTIANSTED — Police seized a gun, ammunition and drugs and arrested one driver on St. Croix Thursday night after a stakeout near Green Cay on the East End, authorities said.

Mizell A. Taylor, 36, was arrested and charged with carrying of a firearm openly or concealed,

possession or sale of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance with intent to

distribute (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle without a

valid license, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began when officers were conducting the second day of the Driving Under the Influence (D.U.I) Initiative check point on the East End Road near Green Cay at 11:17 p.m. Thursday, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Mizell A. Taylor, 36, of St. Croix.

A traffic stop was made on a green Jeep Cherokee and officers met with the driver of

the vehicle, who was identified as Taylor and an unnamed passenger, police said.

While on the traffic stop, officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, according to police.

“Mr. Taylor was asked to step out of the vehicle and was patted down as a safety precaution, when

a gun was found on his person,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “When asked if he has a license to carry a firearm in the territory of the U.S Virgin Islands, Mr. Taylor responded: ‘No.'”

A search of Taylor’s vehicle was conducted and a large sandwich bag containing green leafy substances which tested positive for marijuana and $20.00 cash was found, she added.

Taylor was transported to the Ancilmo D. Marshall Command Police Station, where he was advised of his Miranda Rights.

Bail for Taylor was set at $50,000.00 as per chart. Unable to post bail, he was transported to the Wilbur H. Francis Command for booking and processing.

He was then remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility pending an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.

According to Superior Court records, Taylor was arrested for operating a vehicle without insurance in July of 2021.

Due to numerous auto collisions involving DUIs and various traffic violations, the Virgin

Islands Police Department and Virgin Islands Office of Highway Safety have initiated the

D.U.I. Initiative to identify, detect and arrest intoxicated drivers and cite traffic violators, police said.

This initiative also gives officers the opportunity to educate motorists on how to prevent

traffic offenses, according to police.

“VIPD and the Office of Highway Safety will continue its efforts to increase safe driving

habits in the territory,” they said.