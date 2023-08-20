Woman Coming Home With The Laundry Reports Being Shot At In Strawberry

KINGSHILL — A woman who was returning home with the laundry reported being shot at in Strawberry early Saturday morning.

Units from the Ancilmo Marshall Command were dispatched to Strawberry to investigate a report of discharging of shots about 5:30 a.m. Saturday at a vehicle later found damaged with bullet holes, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Upon the investigator’s arrival, contact was made with a male, who stated that on his wife’s

way home from the laundry at approximately 5:00 a.m., she stopped by the Strawberry

Shanty to ask her friend if she needed a ride, when a vehicle drove up behind of her blowing

their horn,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

“She became scared, so she turned into the Strawberry entrance and in doing so, heard a firecracker sound and started to feel fragments and heat about her body,” according to Chichester.

When the victim arrived home, she discovered bullet holes in the rear of her vehicle which she showed to her husband, who then contacted 911, the police spokeswoman said.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau is currently investigating this incident. Anyone with

information is urged to call 911, the CIB Tip Line at 340-778-4850 or Crime Stoppers USVI at

1-800-222-8477.