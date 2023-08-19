‘Unsettled’ Weather Conditions Expected With The Advance of Invest 90L This Week

SAN JUAN — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three tropical systems in the Atlantic basin with the western most (Invest 90L) having a moderate formation chance in the next seven days

Invest 90L is located east southeast of the Lesser Antilles and is expected to reach the local islands by early next week. Regardless of development, unsettled weather conditions are expected between Monday into early Wednesday.

The resulting rains from the expected enhanced showers and isolated to scattered thunderstorms

could result in flooding impacts and mudslides in areas of steep terrain. Breezy conditions and thunderstorm activity may also result in deteriorating marine and surf zone conditions.

Potential Risks and Impacts

● Excessive Rain: Rainfall amounts between 1-4 inches are expected, with localized higher

amounts particularly in southern, southeastern and eastern Puerto Rico.

○ Where and When: Mainly eastern and southern Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, and the U.S.

Virgin Islands. Showers with thunderstorms may also affect other areas. This will begin

Monday and continue into Wednesday, potentially with lingering wet unsettled weather

conditions for the rest of the workweek.

○ Impacts: Expect ponding of water in roads and poorly drained areas to flooding of urban

areas, roads, and small streams. Life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides are likely,

particularly across south, southeast and east Puerto Rico.

● Marine: Expect building seas of up to 8 feet with occasional higher seas, and winds between 20 to

25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots or higher (although it will depend on the behavior of Invest 90L

prior arrival). The highest seas and strongest winds are likely across the offshore Atlantic and

Caribbean waters and local passages. Small craft advisories will be required for these areas and small craft should exercise caution elsewhere.

● Other Weather-Risk Hazards:

○ Thunderstorms: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will produce frequent lightning and

thunderstorm winds in some areas. Be aware of thunderstorms in your area and be prepared

to stop all outdoor activities and take shelter.

○ Wind: Breezy conditions, with maximum sustained winds of 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30

mph. The strongest winds are likely across coastal areas of southern Puerto Rico and the U.S.

Virgin Islands. Unsecured items could blow around.

○ Rip Currents: Moderate risk of rip currents, with breaking waves of at least 6 feet. The

highest breaking waves are likely across beaches of southern Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra,

and Saint Croix, where life-threatening rip currents are possible.