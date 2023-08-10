USVI and Puerto Rico Governments Team Up To Recover Missing Plane, Pilots

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Governments of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico are working together to locate two men and their aircraft that went missing late on August 4th as they embarked on a training flight from Puerto Rico to St. Thomas.

Missing and presumed dead are Carl Frederick Reichard Stubbe, 33, and Oswald Fuentes Roman, 19, of Puerto Rico.

The USVI and Puerto Rico’s efforts follow the U.S. Coast Guard announcing that it had suspended its active search and rescue operations after conducting days of search operations between, in and around the area where the aircraft was last detected.

The collaborative effort between the Governments of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands is being spearheaded by the Puerto Rico Department of Public Safety with the support of the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Bureau and the families of both pilots.

All media inquiries should be directed to Puerto Rico Department of Public Safety Public Affairs Officer Ivonne Rosario at (787) 595-2755 or by email at: [email protected]