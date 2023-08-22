Virgin Islands SBDC Welcomes New State Director John Morosco 

CHRISTIANSTED — The Virgin Islands Small Business Development Center (SBDC) on-boarded its new leadership on this month with a familiar face of the territory, John M. Morosco.

Morosco exemplifies a business professional with over 40 years of experience with an emphasis on hotel, restaurant, and tourism management. Not only has he served as a business advisor within the public and private sectors but he continues to teach college-level courses in his profound love for business administration as an adjunct and associate professor.

Morosco has worked his way up the ranks formerly a certified business advisor with the VI SBDC on St. Croix, as well as with both Washington State and Iowa State SBDCs. His strives as the Center Director at the Olympia WA SBDC included his oversight of all budgets, matching funds analysis, human resources management, small business expansion, and community development.

“The unique part of the SBDC is that we offer no cost, one-on-one, long-term professional business advising, low or no-cost training, and other specialized services,” Morosco said. “There is nothing more fulfilling to me than watching one of your clients reach success with their business with the hard work they have done with the SBDC. Our work is a collaboration between client and advisor to foster an atmosphere of success.”

As Virgin Islands SBDC State Director, Morosco is responsible for overseeing the network’s center operations, executing the SBDC’s strategic plan, and ensuring that stakeholder expectations are met contributing to the territory’s economic prosperity.

Connected to the largest network of accredited business centers in the nation since inception as early as 1985, the VI SBDC provides no-cost consulting, affordable business education, and training, serves as a small business advocate, and provides free technical assistance.

For over 40 years the America’s Small Business Development Center (ASBDC) Network has helped millions of men, women, veteran and minority entrepreneurs, and small business owners start and grow their businesses.

To learn more, please visit the VI SBDC website at www.visbdc.org, find them on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube), or download the mobile app to your telephone through both Android and Apple platforms.