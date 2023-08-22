Slow Moving Tropical Storm Franklin Carrying Water With It, About To Drop It On PR & DR

SAN JUAN — Tropical Storm Franklin, is currently located about 350 miles southwest of Puerto Rico.

Despite its distance from the local islands, unsettled weather conditions are expected through

tomorrow.

The resulting rains from Franklin’s outer rain bands could result in flooding impacts, rapid river rises, and mudslides in areas of steep terrain. Franklin is expected to cross the Dominican Republic on Wednesday and move northeast into the waters north of Puerto Rico Thursday through Saturday

Potential Risks and Impacts

● Excessive Rain: Additional rainfall amounts between 1 to 3 inches (Fig 2) are expected, with

localized higher amounts.

○ Where and When: Most of the forecast area will receive some rains, however, highest amounts are anticipated in the southwestern, southern, southeastern, and eastern Puerto Rico. This potential risk will continue into Wednesday, with lingering wet and unsettled weather conditions for the rest of the workweek.

○ Impacts: Expect ponding of water in roads and poorly drained areas to flooding of urban areas, roads, and small streams. Life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides are possible, particularly across south, southeast and east Puerto Rico.

● Marine: Seas of seven feet are only expected in the Mona Passage, Winds between 20 to 25 knots

with gusts up to 35 knots or higher are possible there. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for

these areas, while small craft should exercise caution in the western Caribbean outer waters.

● Other Weather-Risk Hazards:

○ Thunderstorms: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will produce frequent lightning and

thunderstorm winds in some areas. Be aware of thunderstorms in your area and be prepared to stop all outdoor activities and take shelter.

○ Wind: Breezy conditions, with maximum sustained winds of 10-20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. The strongest winds are likely across coastal areas of southwestern Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Unsecured items could blow around.

○ Rip Currents: Moderate risk of rip currents, with breaking waves generally less than 5

feet.