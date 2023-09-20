ARE YOU READY FOR YOUR CLOSE-UP? Hollywood Comes A-Calling To The USVI!

Film Company Says Free Film Industry Training Program Is Now Accepting Applications

CANE BAY — International Award-Winning Filmmaker and USVI Film Industry pioneer Johanna Bermúdez-Ruiz is pleased to announce the launch of The Cane Bay Films LLCs Film Industry Workforce Training Program™© . “We are honored to partner with the USVI Government, to introduce this original workforce training program,” Bermúdez-Ruiz said.

Bermúdez-Ruiz’s deep-rooted vision of using filmmaking as a collaborative vehicle, to bring the community together, and jump-start the USVI Film Industry is becoming a success. We encourage all filmmakers, emerging filmmakers, and those who aspire to work in the film industry to apply to this free prestigious film training program. The program aims to equip the Virgin Islands workforce with professional skills to prepare them for long-term employment in the U.S. and global Film Industry, worth nearly 100 billion Dollars.

“We wish to thank Governor Albert Bryan, Jr., Ms. Jenifer O’Neal, Director of the Office of Management and Budget, Wayne Biggs Jr., CEO of Economic Development Authority and its Board of Directors, as well as Gary Molloy, Commissioner of Department of Labor, and Joseph Boschulte, Commissioner of Department of Tourism, for their support in championing our program. Virgin Islanders throughout the territory will receive direct skills from prestigious professionals who work with Warner Bros., Starz, Disney, Netflix, Apple TV, and Amazon, among other film studios and union collaborators,” Johanna Bermúdez-Ruiz, Founder, Executive Director said.

“This ground-breaking educational Workforce Training Program will positively impact the local economy and boost Tourism. I am excited and encourage every Virgin Islander interested in the film Industry to participate in this program by submitting their application to the Cane Bay Films’ website: www.canebayfilms.com The film industry is integral to our economic growth, government, and sustainable tourism. I am proud of our local and International team, who have worked tirelessly for years. I am grateful for their unwavering dedication. We all love and enjoy watching movies, documentaries, and TV series. The Workforce Training Program and film production is an excellent way for all of us to come together and be a part of the front and back of the USVI Film Industry,” Johanna Bermúdez-Ruiz, Founder Executive Director said.

“This is truly an example of our communities coming together with government agency partners to grow diversification of the USVI economic footprint while attracting millions of visitors. We welcome and invite additional support from community partners and members to achieve optimal international success. I am proud to be working with Ms. Johanna Bermúdez-Ruiz, in this tenure as a partner of Cane Bay Films, in the development of the foundation for a concrete, viable USVI Film Industry. Contact us at [email protected],” Norma Krieger, Executive Assistant Director said.

The Cane Bay Films LLCs Film Industry Workforce Training Program™© schedule is October 2 – October 31, 2023. The application deadline is NOW until Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 12:00 Noon EST. Cane Bay Films LLC’s Film Industry Workforce Training Program™© program offers free EVENING classes and is open to all, Territory-wide, ages 18 and up. SPACE IS LIMITED. APPLY HERE:

https://www.canebayfilms.com/apply

Cane Bay Films LLC’s Film Industry Workforce Training Program™© is an intensive film industry training program comparable to courses at a national and international film school or college. Our trainers and team consist of representatives from Hollywood: Sundance Film Festival, Warner Brothers Studios, Disney, Apple TV, talent from Italy, Chile, and Brazil, IATSE Film Industry Union Leaders, and Trainers.

Virgin Islanders will gain an immersive training experience under the tutelage of prestigious award-winning Hollywood film industry professionals and head crew. Trainees will learn Cinematography, Camera Techniques, Grip, Set Lighting, Production Design, Costume Design, Casting, Hair and make-up, and Safety.

The Workforce Training Program is excited about their award-winning team, who are traveling to St. Croix to bring our vision to life with Suki Medencevic, Executive Head Instructor Cinematographer, ASC; Roberta Marie Munroe, Executive Program Producer; Neyda Mercado, Producer Program Manager; Jerry Garcia, Marketing and Communications Specialist; Ashley Lucio, Content Producer; Orlando Lopez, Costume Designer trainer; Patricia Alonso Casting Director Trainer; Gilbert Gonzalez. Hair and Make-Up Trainer; Juan Guallini Production Osha Safety Trainer.

Special thanks to the Historic Club Comanche, Hotel St. Croix, established in 1756, for their continuous dedication and support to Cane Bay Films LLC’s Film Industry Workforce Training Program™©.

Additional support is provided by PJ Gaffers, Cottages by the Sea, U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Labor, and 1848, USVI 175th Emancipation, Carambola, The Virgin Islands Source, The St. Croix Avis and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).