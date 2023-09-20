Help Police Find Jakel Bell Wanted For Illegally Importing Guns On St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help tonight to find a wanted man on St. Thomas.

Jakel J. Bell, 29, of Estate Tutu, is wanted for the illegal importation of guns at the St. Thomas airport, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The subject is wanted in connection with an incident that occurred on March 16, 2023, at Cyril E. King Airport,” the VIPD said on Facebook.

Bell is a black male with brown eyes, black hair and a brown complexion. He stands 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs about 158 pounds.

If you see Jakel Bell, or know his whereabouts, please contact 911, Detective R. Velazquez or Detective S. Rhymer of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.