Drag Racing Event Competes With Hurricane Lee For Air Time This Weekend

FREDERIKSTED — The Caribbean Drag Racing Association will host Part 1 of the “Puerto Rico vs. U.S. Virgin Islands Invasion” series of drag races this weekend at the St. Croix Motorsports Complex.

The three-day event began yesterday with a “test and tune” session at the 1/8th-mile drag strip, located across from Rohlsen Airport, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Elimination rounds for the bracket races – which have a $3,000 purse and a $100 buy-in – will be held Saturday, while the finals will be held Sunday.

Admission to the test and tune session is $10, with tickets for the elimination and finals rounds are $20 per day. Spectators can also purchase a three-day pass for $40. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free.

Gates open for Saturday’s elimination rounds at 1 p.m., and at 3 p.m. for Sunday’s final rounds.

For more information, visit the CDRA’s website at www.caribbeandragracing.com or email [email protected].