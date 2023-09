SAN JUAN — High humidity will increase high risk heat index values around the islands today.

Therefore, Heat Advisories ( ) were issued for the northern interior and northeast of Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra and St. Croix.

Later, showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon in the Central Cordillera and the west/southwest of Puerto Rico.

A few showers will affect the northern and eastern coastal areas of the island at times, mainly in the morning hours.