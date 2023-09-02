Firefighters Contain Two-Alarm House Fire at Enighed in St. John

CRUZ BAY — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a St. John house late this morning.

The Zulu company of the Virgin Islands Fire and Emergency Medical Services (VIFEMS) responded to a structural fire at 161-187 Enighed at 11:03 a.m.

Two units responded to assess and manage the situation, according to VIFEMS.

Additional crews from Romeo Co. were called upon to support the firefighting effort, VIFEMS spokeswoman Jonelle-Alexis Jackson said.

At least 12 firefighters and two off-duty members worked to control the fire within an hour, remaining on the scene an extra hour to extinguish all lingering hot spots, according to Jackson.

During this operation, firefighters received medical attention from the EMS Unit due to smoke and

heat exposure.

“Thankfully, the home was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and there were no reported injuries,” she said.

The VIFEMS Investigation Unit also started an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire, Jackson added.

Two tankers and two pumper units fully extinguished the fire, preventing any spread to the surrounding community.

“Our firefighters demonstrated exceptional commitment and skill in managing this situation,” Magabe Calixte, St. John Deputy Chief of Operations, said. “The rapid response of our brave

firefighters and EMS unit during this incident embodies our duty as First Responders.”

VIFEMS also expressed its gratitude “for the support from the local community and the Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) during our operations.”