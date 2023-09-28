Flooding Threat What To Look Out For With Philippe

SAN JUAN — Tropical Storm Philippe should remain well east of the local islands as it weakens during the next few days.

Based on the latest trajectory, Tropical storm force winds are not expected over the U.S, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The main threat is still an increasing risk of flooding.

But if the storm wobbles, the forecast track could change.

Potential Threats

● As the remnants of Tropical Storm Philippe moves over the northeastern Caribbean region, an increase in the frequency of showers and thunderstorms with some gusty winds are possible, from late this weekend onwards.

● Although the level of uncertainties remain HIGH, showery weather across the US Virgin Islands, as

well as north and east Puerto Rico, may leave rainfall totals between 1 and 3 inches with higher amounts through at least midweek. Southwestern corner of Puerto Rico may also observe higher rainfall during afternoon hours due to diurnal heating and local effects.

● Hazardous marine and dangerous surf conditions are also possible across the Atlantic waters and

shorelines.