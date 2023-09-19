Government Officials Urge Motoring Public To Avoid Using Bovoni Road

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — With increasing efforts to suppress the fire at the Bovoni Landfill, the

Virgin Islands Police Department, Virgin Islands Fire Medical and Emergency Medical Services, and Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority ask that the members of our community refrain from

traversing on Bovoni road, in order for large Emergency and Water Trucks to freely traverse

the roadway in efforts to extinguish the ongoing fire.

The Virgin Islands Education Department will be providing emergency updates regarding the Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School closure instructional plan, alongside other school updates at 10:30 a.m. via VIDE’s Facebook Live.

All previous advisories remain in full effect regarding this ongoing incident for the safety of all residents affected by the landfill fire.