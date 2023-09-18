APB Issued For SUV Driver Who Crashed Into Two Cyclists, Causing ‘Major’ Injuries

KINGSHILL — Police have issued an All Points Bulletin for the driver of an SUV that crashed into two cyclists who were seriously injured and have been medevacked off-island for treatment.

The case began about 6:47 a.m. Sunday when police were called to the scene of a hit-and-run accident near Estate Glynn, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers found that two cyclists had been struck by a vehicle near Straker Motors on the North Shore Road, according to the VIPD.

“The driver immediately fled the scene after striking the victims,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The cyclists, one male and one female sustained major injuries.”

The male victim sustained a broken neck and a broken back and the female victim suffered a broken back and life-threatening head injuries including hemorrhaging in her brain, according to Dratte.

Each victim was flown off island to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Florida, for further medical treatment, the police spokesman said.

An All-points bulletin has been issued for a dark green 2007 Honda CRV- LX with license plate number CHK426, according to Dratte.

This accident is being actively investigated by the VIPD Traffic Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to please call the VIPD Traffic Investigation Bureau at 340-778-2211, 340-227-0184, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477 or 911.