Gunshot victim mum on who shot him

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man who was shot multiple times on St. Thomas today refused to tell police who shot him.

The case began at 1:15 a.m., when the Criminal Investigation Bureau responded to a

gunshot victim at the Schneider Regional Medical Center, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds but opted not to provide a statement to investigators,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this incident to contact 911, or the

Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5577.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

“The police are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone with additional information, as they

continue to investigate this incident,” Chichester added.