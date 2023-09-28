Gunshot victim mum on who shot him

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man who was shot multiple times on St. Thomas today refused to tell police who shot him.
The case began at 1:15 a.m., when the Criminal Investigation Bureau responded to a
gunshot victim at the Schneider Regional Medical Center, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.
“The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds but opted not to provide a statement to investigators,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.
Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this incident to contact 911, or the
Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5577.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.
“The police are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone with additional information, as they
continue to investigate this incident,” Chichester added.