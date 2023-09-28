Glock and ammunition found in Nadir Estate

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a cache of abandoned ammunition and a semiautomatic firearm was discovered in Nadir Estate on Tuesday evening.

The case began at 6:29 p.m., when Operation Re-Establish Task Force officers were dispatched to Nadir Estate in reference to a report of shots fired, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers arriving on the scene conducted an initial search of the general area and found eleven spent casings, according to the VIPD.

“An extended search of the area resulted in the discovery of one Glock Gen4, 40-caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number, a small white bag with multiple loose rounds, one fifteen-round Glock magazine filled to capacity, and three generic magazines with ammunition,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

“The Virgin Islands Police Department commends the officers on a job well done,” she said. “The men and women of VIPD are committed to keeping the community safe and getting firearms off the

streets.”