Help Cops Find 3 Suspects Wanted For String of Robberies In St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help to find two men and one woman wanted for a string of robberies in St. Thomas.

Sharmar Lewis, Taharqa Wade, 23, and Jean Nia Stanislas are wanted for grand larceny on St. Thomas, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

VIPD wanted poster image of Jean Nia Stanislas on St. Thomas

Lewis and Wade are known to frequent the Thomasville Cooperative Apartments area of St. Thomas.

Wade is a black male with brown eyes, black hair and a brown complexion. He stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

VIPD wanted poster image of Taharqa Wade, 23, in St. Thomas.

Lewis is a black male with brown eyes, black hair and a brown complexion. He weighs about 150 pounds.

If you see Lewis, Wade or Stanislas please contact 911 or any law enforcement officer.

If you have any information about this or any other matters, please contact Detective B. Bedminster of the Criminal Investigations Bureau on 340-774-2211 Ext 5573.

VIPD wanted poster image of Sharmar Lewis in St. Thomas.