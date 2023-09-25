Man Found Shot Dead Near Bar on Turpentine Run Road in St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man was found dead on Turpentine Run Road the victim of an apparent shooting late Saturday night, authorities said

Archie Perry Jr., 39, was positively identified by family members as the homicide victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

A concerned citizen called 911 at 11:28 p.m. to report shots being fired on the road near the Concrete Bar on Turpentine Run Road, according to the VIPD.

Dispatchers notified officers of an unresponsive man lying in the roadway, police said. Units arrived and observed a male who suffered gunshot wounds, according to police.

Emergency Medical Technicians on the scene stated that Perry had no vital signs at 11:41 p.m.

The latest murder marked the 30th so far in 2023, with St. Thomas at 16 and St. Croix at14.

Police are asking anyone with information on the latest killing or any other unsolved homicides to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 340-642-8449 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477.