Help Police Find Brandon Teliam Wanted For Assault and Battery on St. Croix

FREDERIKSTED — Police are searching for a St. Croix man wanted on domestic violence related charges.

Brandon Teliam, 28, is wanted for simple assault & battery and destruction of property-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said on its Facebook page.

Teliam is a black male with brown eyes, black hair, a dark complexion and a slim build. He stands 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

The suspect is known to frequent the Grove Place, White Lady and Frederiksted town areas of St. Croix, according to the VIPD.

If you see Brandon Teliam, or know his whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 or 340-778-2211. Please make contact with Officer I. Carter, of the Wilbur Francis Command at 340-712- 6063.

You can contact also contact Crime Stoppers USVI in confidence at 1-800-222-8477.