Help Police Find Haysely Durand Wanted For Domestic Violence Attack On St. Croix

CHRISTIANSTED — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection to a domestic violence assault on St. Croix.

Haysely Durand, 22, is wanted for a third-degree assault incident in St. Croix, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Durand is a black male with brown eyes, black hair and a brown complexion. He stands 6-feet,1-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

The suspect is a native Crucian and is known to frequent the Castle Coakley and Peter’s Rest areas of St. Croix, according to the VIPD.

Durand was last seen wearing a brown khaki coverall and a brown bucket hat with a small flashlight.

If you see Haysely Durand, or know his whereabouts, please call 911 or contact with Police officer K. Joseph at the Ancilmo Marhsall Command 340-773-2530. You can also contact Crime Stoppers USVI in complete confidence at 1-800-222-8477.