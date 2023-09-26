Diary of A St. John Shipwreck, By Donald Siudmak

In 1994 while vacationing in St. John I made an interesting discovery. I was staying at the Odessa House in Hart Bay. My sister, Jan Kinder, lived on St. John for over 20 years and was a teacher on island and provided self help services at Caneel Bay as well. A friend of hers was on island at the time of my visit as well a gentleman by the name of Richard. I was down for a week waiting for my girlfriend to arrive a week later and he and I hung out one day to do some snorkeling.

We started and spent the morning at Jumby Beach. After lunch we went back to where I was staying (The Odessa House) which had direct beach access to Hart Bay Beach by a very long set of deck stairs. Odessa House also has a long stone set of stairs up to where you park you car so from car to beach was over 80 steps. Needless to say just getting up and down from the car to the house area gave you quite a workout. Having visited St. John many times before in addition to being an avid scuba diver, I felt I had snorkeled every snorkel-able bay on the island. Hart Bay is not a calm bay by St. John standards, and has crashing waves as well, and has only a thin channel to swim out through not lined with coral as to get past the breakers to even attempt snorkeling as the rest of the bay. The beach there is flat coral right up to the edge of the surf with holes filled with urchins everywhere making it quite hazardous and quite impractical for swimming which is why you don’t see people walking into the surf or swimming there.

We headed out past the large rock island in the middle of the bay approximately 200 yards from shore and found the visibility not as clear as the north shore but clear enough to see the bottom which I estimate was about 20 feet deep.

I then looked down and saw what I knew immediately was a cannon! A coral thinly encrusted Cannon, its distinct shape clearly visible on the sand below. I immediately yelled to Richard, “Richard there is a canon underneath you!” He was like “yeah ok hahaha” to which I replied “I’m serious, look down.” He did and said “that’s some coral” I replied “ I’ve been in the saltwater aquarium field and hobby for a very long time and I know the difference between coral and something man-made encrusted with coral and the hell it isn’t!” I worked for a salt water aquarium marine fish and coral importer during my college years (we were what used to be called “reef raiders so I had some knowledge. I need to add that I’m a conservationist now.) Then decided to free, dive down to take a closer look, I held my breath, arched my body, and down I went. I grabbed it and it was clearly what I thought and there was still a hole in front and you could see the outline quite clearly as it was only lightly covered in coral. As I grabbed it and tried to give it a bit of a tug, it was quite obvious it was made out of solid iron or brass and indeed a canon and a very old one at that. Returning to the surface, I let Richard know my findings . At that moment, what was going through my mind was somehow, since it wasn’t on or very close to the little reef there but 20 yards or so away from it that perhaps it washed in during Hurricane Hugo or some other storm like that from further out to sea.

After the first 10 to 20 yards we then had to negotiate around coral heads and patches which was quite a task but it was as we got to shallower and shallower water we were dealing with the crashing waves hitting us and the coral and urchins under our feet. I had a thin wetsuit on so I didn’t get to scratched up however Richard unfortunately had nothing but a pair of shorts and his fins and got pretty scraped and bruised up. As we got closer every time, we flipped the canon so you could actually see it protruding from the top of the water with each end over end flip.

During this entire episode, it was as we got closer to shore that we noticed the only other person on the beach that afternoon a man walking his dog observing us.

I could be wrong, because I haven’t been back in years but it seemed like the only access to Hart Bay Beach would be if you were staying at one of the handful of homes that line it so we assumed it was a local neighbor.

Needless to say after several hours we got the cannon to the beach.

The man that was observing us, came back without his dog and offered to help us carry the cannon.

He mentioned once we started getting closer sure he knew exactly what we had found.

I looked up at the countless stairs up to the house with trepidation to say the least.