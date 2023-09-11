Help Police Find Samuel Acevedo Wanted For Domestic Assault On St. Croix

FREDERIKSTED — Police need your help today to find a man wanted for a domestic violence incident on St. Croix.

Samuel Acevedo, 46, is wanted for simple assault and battery-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Acevedo is a black male with brown eyes, black and gray hair and a brown complexion. He stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

The suspect is known to frequent the Frederiksted town, Concordia West and Smithfield areas of St. Croix, according to the VIPD.

If you see Samuel Acevedo you are asked to please call 911 or Plofc S. Velez at 340-778-2211. If you know the Mr. Acevedo’s whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.