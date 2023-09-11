Bystander Shot, Cops Fired Upon While Investigating Brandishing Incident

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A bystander was shot in the foot and police officers came under fire late Saturday as they responded to reports that a driver had brandished a firearm at a woman in Lockhart Gardens on St. Thomas.

Officers with the Patrol Division responded about 11:00 p.m. Saturday “to a situation at Lockhart Gardens where a driver of a Black Acura RDX brandished and exhibited a firearm at a woman,” the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Officers conducted an inspection of the surrounding area for the vehicle,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “Upon entering Oswald Harris Court, the occupants of the vehicle immediately opened fire towards VIPD officers.”

While fleeing the area of the incident, an “innocent bystander” was struck in the foot by the suspects and was rushed to the Schneider Regional Medical Center by a private vehicle for treatment, according to Dratte.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation

Bureau, Chief Office or you can contact Detective Y. Loblack at 340-774-2211 ext. 5573 or

Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.