Help Police Find Suspect Omani Abraham Wanted For Domestic Violence on St. Croix

FREDERIKSTED — Police need your help today to find a wanted man on St. Croix.

Omani “Mani” Abraham, 29, of St. Croix, is wanted for destruction of property-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said on Facebook.

Abraham is a Black male with brown eyes, black hair, a dark complexion and a slim build. He stands 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

“Mani” is known to frequent Grove Place, Lorraine Village and Croixville Apartments areas of St. Croix, according to the VIPD.

If you see Omani Abrahma, or know his whereabouts, please call 911 or 340-778-2211. You are asked to speak with Officer S. Lopez of the Wilbur Francis Command at 340-712-6063.

You can also call Crime Stoppers USVI in complete confidence at 1-800-222-8477.