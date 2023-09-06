Help Police Find Missing Person Omaily Sanchez On St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are asking for your help today to find a missing person on St. Thomas.

Omaily Sanchez, 35, of the Dominican Republic, has been reported missing in St. Thomas, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Sanchez is an Hispanic male with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion. He stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs between 180 and 200 pounds.

Omaily Sanchez is known to frequent the Hospital Ground area of St. Thomas, according to the VIPD.

If you see Omaily Sanchez, or know his whereabouts, you are asked to please call 911.