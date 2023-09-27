Man Charged With Kidnapping Woman From Five Corners Gas Station

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man has been charged with kidnapping a woman from a Five Corners Gas Station, authorities said.

Daniel T. Thomas, 55, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment-domestic violence, second-degree assault-domestic violence, unlawful sexual contact-domestic violence and simple assault & battery-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of an assault that occurred at the Five

Corners Service Station in Little Princess just before 10:26 a.m. yesterday, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Daniel T. Thomas, 55, of St. Croix

Officers arriving on the scene at the service station learned that Thomas allegedly “assaulted a male and forced a female to leave with him against her will,” police said.

The female stated that her ex-boyfriend, Thomas appeared at her workplace, pushed her to the side and punched her co-worker in the face, according to police.

“He (Thomas) then grabbed her by the arm and ordered her to come with him and threatened to kill her if she did not comply,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “The female complied against her will and was in fear for her life.”

Thomas then put her inside his silver, four-door Kia Optima and drove away, according to Chichester.

“The female stated that Thomas grabbed her by her throat and squeezed until she could not breath,” the police spokeswoman said.

Thomas allegedly admitted to being present at his ex-girlfriend’s workplace and punching

her co-worker in the face and taking her with him but claims it was not against her will, Chichester added.

No bail was offered for Thomas as per the territory’s domestic violence statutes.

Thomas was booked and processed at police headquarters in Mars Hill.

The suspect was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison pending an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.