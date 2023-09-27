Tropical Storm Philippe Won’t Bring Strong Winds, But A ‘Wet Pattern,’ NWS Says

SAN JUAN — The passing of Tropical Storm Philippe is not expected to bring storm force winds to the U.S. Virgin Islands or Puerto Rico this weekend, the National Weather Service said today.

However, a wet pattern is expected to prevail Saturday into the upcoming workweek, according to the NWS.

OVERVIEW

The remnants of Tropical Storm Philippe are forecast to reach the local islands on Sunday.

But tropical storm force winds are not expected over the USVI or Puerto Rico at this time.

The main threat is the increasing risk of flooding in low-lying areas.

POTENTIAL THREATS

● As the remnants of Tropical Storm Philippe move closer and over the local islands, the frequency of showers and thunderstorms with some gusty winds are expected to increase, from Saturday into early next week.

● Although the uncertainty is HIGH, frequent passing showers across the US Virgin Islands, as well as north and east Puerto Rico, may leave rainfall totals between 2 and 4 inches with higher amounts

through at least Monday. Elsewhere, rainfall totals between 1 and 2 inches are expected.

● Hazardous marine and dangerous surf conditions are also expected across the Atlantic waters and

shorelines.