Man shot several times at Subbase drydock dies five days later at hospital in St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police have released the identity of the man who was shot and mortally wounded near Subbase Drydock in St. Thomas late last month.

Shemar Coward, 22, of Smith Bay, was positively identified as the deceased, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at about 2:11 a.m. on August 30 when the 911 Emergency Call Center was alerted of multiple shots fired in the area of Subbase, according to the VIPD.

REST IN PEACE: Shemar Coward, 22, of Water Bay Village Condominiums in Smith Bay on St. Thomas.

“Patrol officers were dispatched to the area and while conducting an inspection, they discovered a male who had been shot,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “The male was transported to the Roy L. Schneider Regional Medical Center via ambulance for treatment.”

The victim who was later identified as Shemar Coward, “succumbed to the injuries he sustained” yesterday, according to Chichester.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5578 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.