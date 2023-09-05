Police release surveillance photo of suspect in Christiansted mini mart armed robbery

CHRISTIANSTED — Virgin Islands police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in a armed robbery at a St. Croix convenience store last month.

The suspect, seen below, was captured on surveillance cameras the day of the robbery on August 27 at KC’S Mini Mart across from the King’s Alley Hotel.

Armed robbery suspect captured on video surveillance at KC’S Mini Mart on August 27, 2023

The image shows a person in a long-sleeved blue jean shirt, wearing a black cap and a blue COVID mask.

The photo clearly shows the suspect was brandishing a gun during the robbery.

Another surveillance photo of the suspect walking in Christiansted

“The cashier stated that the suspect demanded everything in the register, in a high-pitched voice,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “The cashier did as she was told and gave all the cash in a black plastic bag that the suspect brought.”

The female cashier was not harmed during the robbery, according to Chichester.

Based on camera footage the suspect was wearing a long sleeve light blue shirt, blue jeans,

black slippers, black cap, navy blue mask with the words “Seaside Market” on the

front, she said. The suspect ran off in a westerly direction.