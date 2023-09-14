Middle School Closes Due To Bovoni Landfill Fire

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A fire at Bovoni Landfill belched clouds of acrid smoke and forced the closing of at least one school on St. Thomas this morning, officials said.

The Virgin Islands Department of Education said the Bertha C. Boschulte (BCB) Middle School closed today due to “a fire that has occurred at the Bovoni Landfill Dump Site, which has generated heavy smoke impacting both the surrounding neighborhoods and the BCB School.”

“In light of these circumstances, the VIDE will maintain close communication with the Virgin Islands Fire and Emergency Medical Services (VIFEMS) to monitor the situation, specifically regarding the resumption of school,” Education Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington said. “The well-being and safety of students remain our utmost priority, and we are committed to taking all necessary precautions.”

VIDE also asked parents to stay tuned for additional updates and information.

“On behalf of Principal Corbett, we regret to inform you that, due to an ongoing fire at the landfill near our school, we must take the precautionary measure of closing the school today, September 14, 2023,” the Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School posted to its Facebook page this morning. “The safety of our students and staff is our utmost priority, and given the current situation with the fire, it is not safe to conduct regular school activities.”

The Virgin Islands Police Department also advised the public about the closing on Facebook this morning.

“The Virgin Islands Department of Education is informing the public that Bertha C. Boschulte Middle school will be closed today because of the fire at the landfill,” the VIPD said. “Parents stay tuned for further updates. The Bovoni Dump Site Closed until further notice. No Trucks or Vehicles are allowed.”

We appreciate your understanding and flexibility during this time. We will continue to assess the situation and keep you informed regarding the status of school operations for tomorrow.