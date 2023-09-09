Security Company Owner Found Shot To Death In His Own Car Near Nadir Hill This Morning

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a man was shot dead in his vehicle in Nadir Hill on St. Thomas early this morning.

Terrence Rabsatt, 53, the owner of Security Systems Services, was positively identified by next of kin as the homicide victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department and social media said.

A concerned citizen called 911 dispatchers at 6:00 a.m. and reported that there was an unresponsive male who appeared to have been shot in the area of Nadir Hill on St. Thomas, according to the VIPD.

REST IN PEACE: Terrence Rabsatt, 53, of St. Thomas.

“Officers from the Mariel C. Newton Command traveled to Nadir Hill and discovered an unresponsive black male in a vehicle,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The male (Rabsatt) appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body.”

Emergency Medical Technicians on the crime scene determined that Rabsatt did not have any vital signs, according to Dratte.

Anyone having information area asked to contact 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 340-642-8449 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222- 8477.