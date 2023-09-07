St. Croix Man Charged In Theft of $1,517.65 Worth of Gasoline From Ex-Employer

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man is accused of using his former employer’s account to rack up at least $1,517.66 in gasoline charges after leaving the company.

Jason Phipps, 47, was arrested and charged with obtaining money by false pretenses, and grand larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The Economic Crimes Unit began an investigation into a complaint about someone obtaining money by false pretenses on May 15, according to the VIPD.

“The investigation revealed that Jason Phipps unlawfully obtained gasoline under the complainant’s account in the amount of $1,517.66, knowing that he was no longer employed with the company,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jason Phipps on August 10 due to the criminal complaint, according to Chichester.

Phipps surrendered himself without incident to officers on duty at the Wilbur Francis Command Police Station at 9:59 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

The suspect was placed under arrest and advised of his Miranda Rights, according to police.

Phipps declined to sign the acknowledgement of being advised of his rights and invoked his Fifth Amendment Right against self-incrimination at his booking, police said.

Bail for Phipps was set at $20,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was was remanded to the custody for the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

Phipps is scheduled for an advise-of-rights hearing in Superior Court on Friday.