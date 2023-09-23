VIDOH premieres ‘Step Into Wellness’ video series

CHRISTIANSTED — The VI Department of Health proudly introduces “Step into Wellness,” a new video series aimed at empowering Virgin Islanders with the tools and knowledge needed to live a healthier life.

The premiere episode is scheduled for Thursday, September 28, at 7 p.m., on the department’s official social media platforms and Government Access Channel 27.

“Chronic diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer, are significant contributors to morbidity and mortality in the territory and nationwide, but many of them can be prevented through early intervention and lifestyle changes,” Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said.

The series will feature a diverse range of guests, including physicians and public health professionals, who will provide invaluable insights, evidence-based strategies, and practical tips to help viewers take control of their health and reduce their risk of chronic diseases.

Topics covered will include early detection and screenings, nutrition and healthy eating habits, physical activity and exercise, stress management, and community resources.

The half-hour program will also include regular appearances by Janis Valmond, Deputy Commissioner for Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, and Lyna Fredericks, Director of Chronic Disease Prevention, both with the Virgin Islands Department of Health.

The featured guest on the premiere episode, airing this Thursday, is Dr. Emmanuel Graham of the Graham Urological Center on St. Croix. The episode will focus on prostate cancer, and providing vital information on detection, prevention, and treatment for men.

“We are excited to bring ‘Step into Wellness’ to our community,” Commissioner Encarnacion said. “Preventing chronic diseases is a top priority for our department, and we believe that this program will be an invaluable resource for our residents. By providing accessible and actionable information, we hope to make a positive impact on the health and well-being of our community.”

The public is encouraged to tune in for Episode 1, “Step into Wellness,” on Thursday at 7 p.m., accessible via www.Facebook.com/virginislandsDOH, www.YouTube.com/USVI_DOH, and the Government Access Channel 27.

