Woman Accuses Family Member of Pressing Gun To Her Face, Then Assaulting Her

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after officers were dispatched to Estate Bovoni Apartments in reference to a possible assault on Saturday.

Officers met with an adult female female who said that upon arriving in the Nadir Circle area of St. Thomas she made a stop outside of a family residence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“While outside, she explained that one of her male family members approached her vehicle

and pressed a firearm against her face and then proceeded to strike her several times to the

face,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

The victim further explained that after being struck she immediately left the area to avoid

any further escalation due to her having two passengers with her in her vehicle, one of whom was a

minor, according to Freeman.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Detective S. Rhymer of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-TIPS

(8477).