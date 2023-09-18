Cops Release Surveillance Video of Suspects in Bolongo Garbage Bin Site Murder on St. Thomas UPDATE!

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Virgin Islands Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect involved in a homicide at the Bolongo Garbage Bin site in St. Thomas last month.

Two suspects, seen in the video below, were captured on surveillance cameras the day of the homicide at the VIWMA Garbage Bin Site in Bolongo on St. Thomas at 3:55 p.m. on August 11.

The grainy video below shows one suspect in a long-sleeved blue shirt, blue slacks and black shoes running away from the turquoise blue VIWMA guard shack.

If you recognize the individuals in this video, you are urged to call 911 or the Major Crimes Unit at 340-642-8449 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

Please click on the link below to see VIPD video of murder suspects.

https://www.facebook.com/VIPoliceDept/videos/1275983206387367