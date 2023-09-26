Woman Tells Police Gunman Emptied Clip At Building and Vehicle

CHRISTIANSTED — Police are investigating after a woman told officers a gunman fired shots at her building and vehicle on Monday.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau was dispatched to Queen Street in Christiansted to investigate a report of reckless endangerment, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers met with an adult female who stated that she was in her living room watching television with her young son when she heard shots fired and called 911, according to the VIPD.

“Investigation into this matter revealed that the perpetrator may have parked on another street

and walked to the Queen Street location and discharged shots at the building and car of the

female,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “No one was physically hurt during this incident.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call 911, Crime Stoppers

USVI at 1-800-222-8477 or CIB Tip Line at 340-778-4950.