Man Shot At Bus Stop Scurries For Cover

FREDERIKSTED — A man was injured after being shot while standing near a bus stop in Estate Whim on Sunday night, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received notification from Shot Spotter of six shots fired in the

vicinity of the Whim Shanty on the Queen Mary Highway at 9:06 p.m., the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

When police investigators arrived on the scene, officers met with an Hispanic man who was

lying on the ground bleeding from the left hip area, according to the VIPD.

Emergency Medical Technicians arrived on scene and treated the victim who was transported by ambulance to the Juan F. Luis Hospital, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

“The victim said he was walking eastbound on Queen Mary when the suspect’s vehicle, a red

Rio, drove up to him at the Whim intersection entrance and discharged three shots, with the

third one striking him,” Chichester said. “He then heard two more shots and ran for cover.”

This incident is currently under active investigation.

Anyone with information on this matter is urged to call 911, CIB Tip Line at 340-778-4950 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.