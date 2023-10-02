2 Injured In Shootings At Virgin Islands-Puerto Rico Friendship Day Festivities

FREDERIKSTED — Two men were injured in shootings at Virgin Islands-Puerto Rico Day festivities at the Agricultural Fair Grounds in Estate Lower Love early this morning.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received reports of shots fired at 12:10 a.m. near the VI-PR festival at the Rudolph Schulterbrandt Agricultural Complex, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers were notified that one of the victims was being transported to the hospital via a private vehicle, according to the VIPD.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they observed an adult male in the trauma room being treated for a gunshot wound to his right hip, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was standing by his vehicle with his girlfriend and infant child when they were approached by a black male who wore a red mask demanding their belongings at gunpoint,” Chichester said. “The victim was able to punch the male, causing him to fall to the ground, however the perpetrator pointed a gun at the victim and fired a single shot which struck him in the hip area.”

As the perpetrator was fleeing the area, he fired another shot at the victim, the police spokeswoman added.

While officers were at the hospital, another male walked in with a gunshot wound to his foot

area, according to Chichester.

“The male stated that he was struck by a bullet while walking to his vehicle which was parked in the eastern parking lot at the Agricultural Complex,” she said. “The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg that exited his heel.”

The investigation into these shootings continues, according to police.

Anyone with information can call 911, or the CIB Tip Line at 340-778-4950 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.