Shots Fired At Man In Moving Vehicle Near Night Club

KINGSHILL — Police are investigating after shots were fired at a man driving near a mid-island night club on St. Croix late Sunday afternoon.

The 911 Emergency Call Center reported discharging of shots on Midland Road near Marvelous Auto Repair at 4:48 p.m., the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they met with an adult male who stated that while driving

near Bliss Bar & Lounge in Estate Glynn he began hearing gunshots, according to the VIPD.

“The victim stated he did not realize that he was being shot at until he saw a black heavily tinted Acura TSX, beside him on the passenger side with an individual firing shots at him,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “He described the shooter as a black male with his body sticking out the sunroof of the car and firing a handgun with a clip.”

The victim stated that he stopped, and watched the perpetrator drive towards the Mon Bijou traffic light while still firing shots, according to Chichester.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau continues to investigate this matter.

Anyone with information about this crime can call 911, the CIB Tip Line at 340-778-4950 or Crime Stopper USVI at 1-800-222-8477.