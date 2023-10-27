27-year-old New Hampshire woman found shot to death in Smithfield

FREDERIKSTED — Police are investigating after a 27-year-old New Hampshire woman was found shot to death in St. Croix early Tuesday morning.

Aliyah DiBartolomeo of Concord was positively identified by a family member as the shooting victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received a call of a gunshot victim in Estate Smithfield at 6:00 a.m., according to the VIPD.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the unresponsive body of DiBartolomeo, police said.

Emergency Medical Services personnel was also on the scene and found no signs of life coming from DiBartolomeo, according to police.

“The female sustained a gunshot to the head,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “This case is currently unclassified pending the autopsy.”

Anyone with any information on this shooting death can call 911, the CIB Tip Line at 340-778-4950 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477