Help Police Find Evely ‘Ava’ Garcia Wanted For Domestic Violence On St. Croix

FREDERIKSTED — Police are asking for your assistance to find a St. Croix woman wanted for a domestic violence crime on St. Croix.

Evely “Ava” Garcia, 47, is wanted for destruction of property, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Garcia is an Hispanic female with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion. She stands 5-feet, 0-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

“Ava” is unemployed and known to frequent the Princess area of Christiansted and the St. Croix Mutual Homes (Grove Place) area of Frederiksted.

Garcia has distinguishing marks such as a rose tattoo on her right calf and a “tribal” tattoo on her left hand, according to the VIPD.

If you see Evely “Ava” Garcia, or know her whereabouts, please call 911, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477, or Wilbur Francis Command at 340-712-6041 and ask for Police officer Ivory Carter.

VIPD officer Ivory Carter on St. Croix