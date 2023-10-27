Help Cops Find Leslie Bradshaw Jr. Wanted For Domestic Violence On St. Croix

KINGSHILL — Police need your help to find a man wanted for domestic violence on St. Croix.

Leslie Bradshaw Jr., 37, is wanted for destruction of property-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Bradshaw is a black male with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion. He stands 5-feet, 0-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Some distinguishing marks Bradshaw has includes a tattoo of a lion on his left hand, according to the VIPD.

Bradshaw is known to frequent the Estate Jealousy area of St. Croix, including the Frontline Bar & Grill.

If you see Leslie Bradshaw Jr., or know his whereabouts, you are asked to please contact 911, the Wilbur Francis Command at 340-712-6041 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.