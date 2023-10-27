Help Cops Find Leslie Bradshaw Jr. Wanted For Domestic Violence On St. Croix

Help Cops Find Leslie Bradshaw Jr. Wanted For Domestic Violence On St. Croix

Posted on by John McCarthy

KINGSHILL — Police need your help to find a man wanted for domestic violence on St. Croix.

Leslie Bradshaw Jr., 37, is wanted for destruction of property-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Bradshaw is a black male with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion. He stands 5-feet, 0-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Help Cops Find Leslie Bradshaw Jr. Wanted For Domestic Violence On St. Croix

Some distinguishing marks Bradshaw has includes a tattoo of a lion on his left hand, according to the VIPD.

Bradshaw is known to frequent the Estate Jealousy area of St. Croix, including the Frontline Bar & Grill.

If you see Leslie Bradshaw Jr., or know his whereabouts, you are asked to please contact 911, the Wilbur Francis Command at 340-712-6041 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

Help Cops Find Leslie Bradshaw Jr. Wanted For Domestic Violence On St. Croix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *