Man On Bike Shot In Nadir At Midnight

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a man on a bike was shot in Nadir early Sunday morning.

Officers and detectives were dispatched to Schneider Regional Medical Center Sunday after a male came to the ER reporting injuries to his right leg, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The victim stated that while driving through the area of Nadir at about 12:00 a.m. he heard several gun shots being fired,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “The victim stated that while passing the area he fell off his bike but jumped back on and simply left the area.”

When the man got home, he felt a pain in his right leg and then he noticed there was blood on his leg, according to Chichester.

“The victim stated that he first assumed it was from his fall but upon closer observation, he along with a family member noticed a hole in his ankle and decided it would be best to travel to the hospital for treatment. Injuries have yet to be confirmed,” she said.

This case is still currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this case is urged to contact 911, the Criminal

Investigation Bureau Detective S. Donastorg at 340-774-2211 ext. 5610 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.