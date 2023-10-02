Suspected Impaired Driver Crashes Into Utility Pole; Cops Find 5 Guns In His Car

CHRISTIANSTED — Police say a driver was under the influence when he crashed his SUV into a utility pole in Estate Rattan early Sunday morning.

Ancilmo Marshall Command patrol officers were dispatched at 3:55 a.m. to Rattan Road, Route 74, to investigate a single automobile collision that occurred in Estate Rattan, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were informed by members of Fire and Rescue that the male driver, was pinned on the driver’s side of the vehicle, but removed and taken to the Juan F. Luis Hospital Emergency Room for medical treatment, according to the VIPD.

“The preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of a 4-door black Ford Edge lost control of the vehicle, veered right, across the eastbound lane and struck a WAPA utility pole, and a huge white boulder that was on the shoulder of the eastbound lane,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “The driver was not wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash.”

During the preliminary investigation, there were approximately five firearms discovered in

the vehicle, according to Chichester.

The driver of the Ford Edge sustained multiple injuries to include a fractured pelvis, a broken

rib, injuries to the left leg and hip joint, and suffered cuts and bruises about the body, she said.

The victim had a Blood Alcohol Content reading of (3.175) approximately three times over the legal limit, Chichester added.

This case remains open and under active investigation by the Virgin Island Police Department

Traffic Investigation Bureau, St. Croix District.