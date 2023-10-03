Man Stabbed While Enjoying Drinks On The Waterfront In St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed while enjoying drinks near the waterfront in St. Thomas on Sunday night.

The Virgin Islands Special Operations Division and Criminal Investigation Bureau responded to a stabbing victim at the Schneider Regional Medical Center about 10:00 p.m., the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The 33-year-old victim stated that he was having a drink on the side of the road in the area of Brookman Road when he was stabbed in the left side of his back, according to the VIPD.

“The victim stated that he does not know who stabbed him, he was enjoying a few drinks,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation

Bureau, the Chief’s Office or you can contact Detective Brian Bedminster at 340-774-2211

ext. 5573 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.