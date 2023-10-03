Governor Mourns The Passing of Former Senator Alicia ‘Chucky’ Hansen

CHRISTIANSTED — Governor Albert Bryan issued the following statement Tuesday mourning the passing of former longtime Senator Alicia “Chucky” Hansen:

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the loss of former Senator Alicia ‘Chucky’ Hansen, a distinguished and long-serving member of the Virgin Islands Legislature. Chucky was a fearless advocate for the people of the Virgin Islands, a true champion, and an unwavering voice for her constituents. Her presence in our political arena was a testament to her strength and determination, making her a formidable political opponent.

Beyond politics, Chucky was a trusted supporter and advisor to me, and for that, I am deeply grateful. Her counsel was invaluable, and her friendship cherished. We will forever remember her as a tireless advocate and a dedicated public servant. My heartfelt condolences go out to her family during this difficult time.”