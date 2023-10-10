Man Who Robbed Kmart With A Pellet Gun Found Hiding In Champs

CHRISTIANSTED — Police are investigating after a man held up Kmart with a pellet gun and then tried to blend in at an athletic retail store early this morning.

Kevik E. David, 37, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The manager of Kmart in the Sunny Isle Shopping Center reported to 911 Emergency Call Center at 10:20 a.m. that he and other employees were robbed at gunpoint by a male who fled the store with merchandise, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Kevik E. David, 37, of St. Croix.

David was trailed and observed entering the Champs Sports retail store where he was found by police officers and apprehended with no incident, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

“The suspect was found in possession of stolen goods and a pellet handgun,” according to Chichester.

David was booked and processed at police headquarters in Mars Hill, Frederiksted.

Bail for David was set at $75,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility.

David is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court at 9:00 a.m. tomorrow.