Man wounded in machete attack on the waterfront in St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A heated argument led to a man being wounded in a machete attack on the St. Thomas waterfront on Sunday morning, officials said.

The Virgin Islands Police Patrol Division responded to an assault at Jugos Naturales located on

Kronprindsens Gade at 6:00 a.m.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau was notified and discovered that two Hispanic males were arguing when it turned physical, and the suspect took a machete out of his vehicle and struck the victim several times causing deep lacerations to his hand and head, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

“The suspect fled the area” after the attack, according to Chichester.

The victim was transported to Schneider Regional Medical Center for medical treatment, she said.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation

Bureau, the Chief’s Office or contact Detective Brian Bedminster at 340-774-2211 ext. 5573

or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.